A MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter embarked on the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln crashed into the Pacific Ocean Tuesday afternoon.

As of roughly 10 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, the San Diego-based U.S. 3rd Fleet posted on its Facebook page that one crewmember had been rescued while rescue efforts continued for five other crewmembers.

The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. roughly 60 nautical miles off San Diego, the Navy said in a statement.

Search and rescue efforts involving several Navy and Coast Guard vessels were ongoing as of 11:50 p.m. local time.

Abraham Lincoln had been underway in recent days, with Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet and E/A-18 Growler jets conducting carrier qualifications, according to a press release sent out earlier on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.

