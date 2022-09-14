Russell Smith, the 15th master chief petty officer of the Navy, “retired honorably with no pending adverse or reportable matters” last week, a service spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

Navy Times broke the news in February that the Naval Inspector General was investigating Smith over allegations of misconduct.

Smith handed over the reins as the Navy’s highest-ranking enlisted sailor to new MCPON James Honea during a ceremony Thursday at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Smith became MCPON in 2018, following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor, former MCPON Steven Giordano. Giordano left the post following a series of Navy Times stories detailing allegations about his hair trigger temper and accusations he behaved like a Hollywood diva.

While declining to discuss specific allegations against Smith, a defense official told Navy Times in February that they were not at the level of the misconduct alleged against former MCPON Giordano.

