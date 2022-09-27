[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]

The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.

Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Senior Chief Adam I. Shucard “was found guilty of all charges and specifications at a summary court-martial” on June 17, according to Naval Education and Training Command spokeswoman Carla McCarthy.

The former master chief for Information Warfare Training Command Monterey was reduced in rank to E-8 and given 60 days’ restriction, McCarthy said.

Shucard could not be reached for comment and the Navy’s Defense Service Office West did not respond to emailed requests to be put in touch with Shucard’s attorney.

The charges against Shucard stemmed from incidents that occurred after he arrived at the command in July 2020, according to a copy of his charge sheet provided to Navy Times earlier this year.

Shucard was charged with “engaging in conduct that constitutes sexual harassment” from August 2020 to August 2021 and also from September 2020 to August 2021.

He was also charged with abusing a training leadership position for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a sailor from August 2020 to August 2021, “while in a position of authority” over the sailor, a shipmate whom Shucard “knew or reasonably should have known was a specially protected junior Servicemember in initial active duty training,” according to the charge sheet.

He faced another specification of the abusing a training leadership position charge for engaging in sexual activity with a sailor over whom he had authority from September 2020 to August 2021, the charge sheet states.

Shucard is also charged with four specifications of failure to obey a lawful general regulation for “engaging in a personal relationship” that was “unduly familiar and that did not respect differences in grade or rank” over several time periods from August 2020 to August 2021, according to his charge sheet.

A California native, Shucard enlisted in 1994 and graduated from the Defense Language Institute’s Persian program before undertaking information warfare and information operations assignments worldwide, according to his command biography.

