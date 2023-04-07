A search and rescue team from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, recovered an injured snowmobiler near Mount Baker on Sunday.

The team received a request to assist a snowmobiler involved in an accident at approximately 3:40 p.m. and launched about 50 minutes later, according to the Navy.

“The [search and rescue] crew arrived on scene just before 5 p.m. and had two crew members inserted via the helicopter hoist by approximately 5:05 p.m.,” a Navy news release said. “The [search and rescue] ground crew found the patient was unconscious and had a restricted airway.”

The snowmobiler was then taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham for additional treatment, the Navy said. No additional details were available.

Naval Air Station Whidbey Island search and rescue team has completed one MEDEVAC, one search and three rescues this calendar year to date.

The search and rescue team completed more than 30 missions last year, including rescuing a 55-year-old hiker who suffered a heat-related issue and a stranded hunter experiencing fatigue and severe hydration.

Naval Air Station Whidbey Island’s search and rescue team is equipped with three MH-60S helicopters.