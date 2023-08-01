The head of an Oregon-based Navy reserve unit was fired last week for reasons that officials have not disclosed.

Lt. Cmdr. Ronald Kolpak was relieved on Wednesday, July 26, as commander of Navy Reserve Center Springfield, due to what a brief Navy press release called “a loss of confidence” in his ability to command.

Officials declined to provide further information Tuesday regarding the reasons for Kolpak’s firing.

Lt. Cmdr. Adam Schuman has assumed CO duties of the unit, the release states.

Kolpak could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

A reserve human resources officer, Kolpak enlisted in 2002 and commissioned in 2008, according to his service record.

He took command of the Springfield reserve center in July 2021.

“Command leaders are held to a high standard and their positions require responsibility, reliability and leadership,” Navy Reserve Forces spokesman Cmdr. Robert Myers said in a statement. “The decision to relieve a commander is made with the utmost of care after a thorough review by higher command leadership.”

Formerly known as Navy Operational Support Centers, the reserve centers see to the administrative and medical needs of reservist sailors.

Correction: an earlier version of this story misstated when Lt. Cmdr. Ronald Kolpak enlisted. Navy records show he enlisted in 2002.

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.