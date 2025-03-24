The U.S. Navy released an administrative order earlier this month, reminding sailors and Marines of the service’s social media guidelines.

The message told service members of policies that require them to temper any expressions of their political ideologies, in keeping with the U.S. military’s code of conduct.

“Service Members may not engage in partisan political activity while on duty and should avoid inferences that their personal political activities imply, or appear to imply, official sponsorship, approval, or endorsement by the [Department of the Navy] or [Defense Department],” the memo stated.

Service members are allowed to operate personal accounts, the memo reads, so long as they do not conduct official DOD communications on social media platforms or misrepresent the armed forces in their online activity.

If a service member is unsure whether their content is a clear representation of their own opinions, they are urged to add clarifying disclaimers to their posts.

The memo reiterates there are limits to service members’ self-expression online, whether on or off duty. It states that their actions are always subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, under penalties that include Article 88, Contempt Towards Officials; Article 92, Failure to Obey an Order or Regulation; Article 133, Conduct Unbecoming an Officer; and Article 134, Disorders and Neglects to the Prejudice of Good Order and Discipline or Conduct of a Nature to Bring Discredit Upon the Armed Forces.

The memo, signed by Acting Secretary of the Navy Terence G. Emmert, refers service members to the Marine Corps and Navy social media handbooks for further instructions.

