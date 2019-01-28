Three civilian workers have pleaded guilty in a scheme to sell $1.5 million worth of shaving supplies stolen from a Marine Corps depot store and warehouse at Parris Island, South Carolina.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported 35-year-old Orlando Byson, 27-year-old Tommie Harrison Jr., and 36-year-old Sarah Brutus pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Charleston to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

They face up to five years in prison and $250,000 in fines when they're sentenced.

They told U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks they worked with a Marine Corps noncommissioned officer to sell the razors and razor blades to people out of state.

The Marine first sergeant, previously stationed at the Corps’ recruit depot aboard Parris Island, South Carolina, was arraigned Jan. 3, according to Maj. Roger Hollenbeck, a spokesman with Marine Forces Reserve.

The next court date for Marine 1st Sgt. Lascelles Chambers is Feb. 13. His trial is scheduled for the beginning of April at Parris Island, Hollenbeck said.

A command photo of First Sergeant Lascelles F. Chambers. (Marine Corps)