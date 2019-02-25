Trijicon, Inc.,global provider of innovative aiming solutions for the hunting, shooting, military and law enforcement markets is pleased to announce the promotion of Chuck Wahr to Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Chuck joined Trijicon in January 2015 as Vice President Sales and Marketing. Since that time, he has been instrumental in the company’s sales growth and strategic marketing initiatives. In this new role, Wahr will continue to have oversight of the commercial sales and marketing organizations, and will add oversight for Trijicon’s Business Development teams. The Business Develop teams call on our domestic military organizations, government agencies, international military/LE agencies and international commercial sales. Chuck’s successful career spans over 20 years with leadership roles in several well-known consumer brand companies including Black & Decker/Dewalt, Newell-Rubbermaid & Overhead Door.

“Chuck’s expanded role as Global Vice President will allow him to bring his wealth of experience and strategic thought to another area of the business,” said Stephen Bindon, Trijicon’s President and CEO. “His ability to drive change and results make this role a great fit for him.”

Addressing his newly appointed position, Wahr stated, “I am honored to lead the Global Sales and Marketing teams for Trijicon. Our commitment to success and innovation is well documented and I look forward to continuing to build on our strengths.”

Wahr earned his MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Oregon. Additionally, Chuck proudly served in the US Army Infantry Division from 1987 to 1991 and completed his career as a Staff Sergeant following Operation Desert Storm.