Are you ever on a hunt and your unit’s battery dies? Well, worry no more! Get back to hunting with the new Pulsar BPS 3xAA Battery Holder (PL79119)! This battery backup allows you to use 3 AA batteries to power your unit by simply replacing your Pulsar b-pack with the new battery holder to extend your hunt into the night.
The new battery holder is compatible with most Pulsar products including: Trail, Helion, Accolade, Digisight Ultra and Forwards as well as any product that is compatible with B-Packs. The compact and lightweight battery holder can easily be packed in your backpack or pocket and holds three AA batteries.
