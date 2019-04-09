Glock, Inc., a leading innovator and global manufacturer of firearms, today announced legendary world champion martial artist, actor, producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur Chuck Norris as the company Spokesperson.

As a company driven by a commitment to perfection, relentless innovation and disciplined precision, GLOCK was seeking a spokesperson that exemplifies the same characteristics and principles. The parallels between GLOCK and Norris deliver an authentic, fun and legendary alignment of brands.

“Chuck Norris revolutionized and ushered martial arts into the American mainstream just like GLOCK revolutionized firearms by inventing and commercializing polymer-based pistols and the SAFE ACTION System” said Josh Dorsey, Vice President of GLOCK, Inc. “Having him represent the GLOCK brand brings two iconic names together that are mutually committed to perfection and their fan base. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.”

The collaboration will include traditional, digital and social campaigns as well as public appearances, the first being at the NRA Annual Conference in Indianapolis April 26-27, 2019.

“I’m honored to partner with this world-renowned brand,” said Norris. “The values that I have built my life and brand on—tough, real, constant and powerful—are echoed in everything that GLOCK does and creates. Let me put it this way, if I ever decided to go into firearms, there would be no point—I would just be recreating what GLOCK has already built. The only thing that would change is the name.”