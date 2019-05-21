Improve target acquisition speeds with the help of the new Firefield RapidStrike 1-6x24 Riflescope Kit. Firefield’s kit for AR-15s comes complete with a cantilever mount for proper cheek weld, throw lever for quick magnification adjustments and honeycomb lens filter to reduce glare. Firefield developed the RapidStrike for close- to mid-range training, 3-Gun competitions, self-defense, hunting and target shooting.

The RapidStrike 1-6x24 Riflescope (FF13070K) features multi-coated, anti-reflective glass, red and green illuminated second focal plane Circle-Dot BDC reticle with 5 brightness settings, 1-6x optical zoom and pop-up, resettable locking turrets that return to zero.

This rugged and lightweight riflescope can perform in -13° to 131°F degree weather. The RapidStrike is built to last with a durable 30mm 6061-T6 aluminum body featuring IP67 rated waterproof, dustproof, fogproof and shockproof making it a dependable riflescope.