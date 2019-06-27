Faxon Firearms, a Cincinnati, Ohio based manufacturer of quality rifle and pistol components, is excited to announce their FX-19 line of 9mm pistols will be available for purchase June 24, 2019.
The FX-19 pistols will be available in the US with two distinct models; the Patriot - MSRP: $1299.99 and the Hellfire - MSRP: $1,499.99. The FX-19 has also been approved for sale in Canada.
Both the Patriot and Hellfire come with DLC coated slides, machined in-house from 17-4 stainless steel and our proven Match Series pistol barrels. The slides feature optic cuts for mounting Trijicon RMR and Holosun 507C red dots.
The Faxon polymer frame utilizes a 1911-style grip angle, custom grip textures, a double undercut trigger guard, and extended beavertail for improved recoil control and faster target acquisition. The frame also features a full picatinny rail for weapon mounted lights.
Both models include an extended magazine release, an Overwatch Precision™ flat-faced trigger, and one G19 magazine.
The Hellfire ships with (1) OEM G19 magazine with Faxon +5 magazine extension. The Patriot ships with (1) OEM 15 round G19 magazine. Both pistols ship in a TSA approved hard sided case. All FX-19 pistols accept GLOCK aftermarket parts, accessories, and magazines.
FX-19 Hellfire
Slide
- Faxon Match Series G19 1/2x28 Threaded Barrel
- Machined in-house from 17-4 Stainless Steel
- Enhanced front, rear, and top serrations
- Optic cut for Trijicon™ RMR or Holosun™ 507C
- Machined posts in optic cuts for optic locating and recoil absorption
- Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Finish
- Suppressor-Height Night Sights
Frame
- Custom Faxon PF940C Frame
- 1911-Style Grip Angle
- Custom Polished Front & Rear Slide Rails
- Double Undercut Trigger Guard
- Extended Magazine Release
- Overwatch Precision™ Trigger with NP3 Coated Trigger Bar
- Enhanced, Low-Profile Magwell
FX-19 Patriot
Slide
- Faxon Match Series G19 Barrel
- Machined in-house from 17-4 Stainless Steel
- Enhanced front, rear, and top serrations
- Optic cut for Trijicon™ RMR or Holosun™ 507C
- Machined posts in optic cuts for optic locating and recoil absorption
- Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Finish
- Fiber-Optic Front Sight (Lower 1/3 Co-Witness w/Red Dot)
Frame
- Custom Faxon PF940C Frame
- 1911-Style Grip Angle
- Custom Polished Front & Rear Slide Rails
- Double Undercut Trigger Guard
- Extended Magazine Release
- Overwatch Precision™ Trigger with NP3 Coated Trigger Bar
The FX-19 Patriot & Hellfire are covered under Faxon's Customer Satisfaction Guarantee.
“GLOCK” is a federally registered trademark of Glock, Inc. and is one of many trademarks owned by Glock Inc. or Glock Ges.m.b.H. Neither Faxon Firearms nor this site is affiliated in any manner with, or otherwise endorsed by, Glock, Inc. or Glock Ges.m.b.H.
Comments