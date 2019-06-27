Faxon Firearms, a Cincinnati, Ohio based manufacturer of quality rifle and pistol components, is excited to announce their FX-19 line of 9mm pistols will be available for purchase June 24, 2019.

The FX-19 pistols will be available in the US with two distinct models; the Patriot - MSRP: $1299.99 and the Hellfire - MSRP: $1,499.99. The FX-19 has also been approved for sale in Canada.

Both the Patriot and Hellfire come with DLC coated slides, machined in-house from 17-4 stainless steel and our proven Match Series pistol barrels. The slides feature optic cuts for mounting Trijicon RMR and Holosun 507C red dots.

The Faxon polymer frame utilizes a 1911-style grip angle, custom grip textures, a double undercut trigger guard, and extended beavertail for improved recoil control and faster target acquisition. The frame also features a full picatinny rail for weapon mounted lights.

Both models include an extended magazine release, an Overwatch Precision™ flat-faced trigger, and one G19 magazine.

The Hellfire ships with (1) OEM G19 magazine with Faxon +5 magazine extension. The Patriot ships with (1) OEM 15 round G19 magazine. Both pistols ship in a TSA approved hard sided case. All FX-19 pistols accept GLOCK aftermarket parts, accessories, and magazines.

FX-19 Hellfire

Slide

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

Faxon Match Series G19 1/2x28 Threaded Barrel

Machined in-house from 17-4 Stainless Steel

Enhanced front, rear, and top serrations

Optic cut for Trijicon™ RMR or Holosun™ 507C

Machined posts in optic cuts for optic locating and recoil absorption

Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Finish

Suppressor-Height Night Sights

Frame

Custom Faxon PF940C Frame

1911-Style Grip Angle

Custom Polished Front & Rear Slide Rails

Double Undercut Trigger Guard

Extended Magazine Release

Overwatch Precision™ Trigger with NP3 Coated Trigger Bar

Enhanced, Low-Profile Magwell

FX-19 Patriot

Slide

Faxon Match Series G19 Barrel

Machined in-house from 17-4 Stainless Steel

Enhanced front, rear, and top serrations

Optic cut for Trijicon™ RMR or Holosun™ 507C

Machined posts in optic cuts for optic locating and recoil absorption

Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Finish

Fiber-Optic Front Sight (Lower 1/3 Co-Witness w/Red Dot)

Frame

Custom Faxon PF940C Frame

1911-Style Grip Angle

Custom Polished Front & Rear Slide Rails

Double Undercut Trigger Guard

Extended Magazine Release

Overwatch Precision™ Trigger with NP3 Coated Trigger Bar

The FX-19 Patriot & Hellfire are covered under Faxon's Customer Satisfaction Guarantee.