TangoDown Inc. is excited to announce the latest addition to the lineup - the TangoDown ACRO Mount for GLOCK MOS Models (AAM-01).
Due to Aimpoint having a reputation of developing top-notch products, we decided to introduce an ACRO mount plate that wouldn’t dent your wallet while maintaining a solid mounting platform. The AAM-01 is made from ordnance grade steel with a Melonite finish to remain rust free.
**Please read installation instructions prior to installing. If you aren’t familiar with modifying your firearms, seek appropriate assistance from a certified GLOCK Armorer or Gunsmith.
For more information on the AAM-01, including model compatibility, visit: https://tangodown.com/tangodown-aam-01-acro-mount-for-glock-mos-models/
Fits GLOCK MOS models only.
MSRP: $28.95
Customer Questions: sales@tangodown.com
