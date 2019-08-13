Gentex Corporation, a global leader in personal protection and situational awareness solutions for defense forces, emergency responders, and industrial personnel announced it has been awarded a Schedule 84 contract by the U.S. General Services Administration, the procurement arm of the federal government, for its Ops-Core AMP Communication Headset.

GSA Schedule 84 provides federal agencies with security, fire, and law enforcement equipment and services. The contract period is five years, with three separate five-year options.

“This GSA award provides a streamlined contract vehicle for federal customers to purchase our innovative new Ops-Core AMP Communication Headset, a rapid modernization path for those organizations looking to update their situational awareness, communication, and protection capabilities,” said Tom Short, Vice President Ground Systems, Gentex Corporation. “It also allows Gentex Corporation to continue its expansion of its growing communications and hearing protection product portfolio into the federal marketplace and complements existing GSA contracts held by the company.”

Introduced in the fall of 2018, the Ops-Core AMP Communication Headset features 3D Hear-Through Technology, which restores and enhances the operator’s “natural hearing” of the outside environment for improved situational awareness in high noise environments, while also providing robust hearing protection with a Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) of 22db.

With the addition of optional wire-free, battery-free, Near Field Magnetic Induction (NFMI) Earplugs, NRR is increased to 34dB, while maintaining clear-communication audio and ambient hear through.

For optimal flexibility and mission performance, the modular headset can be easily configured to meet a wide range of mission needs with options for headband or helmet rail-mounted use, single or double hearing protection, left- and right-handed configurations of headset downlead cable and boom microphone, and single or multi-channel communications.