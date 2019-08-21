Choate Machine and Tool, a leading designer, manufacturer and OEM supplier of rifle stocks, shotgun magazine extensions and firearms accessories, is now shipping the Night Manager Accessory Mount for Mossberg shotguns.

This sling and accessory mounting system has indexable Picatinny rail sections to add a light or laser as needed to the popular Mossberg model 500 shotgun.

The Night Manager Accessory Mount for the Mossberg 500 consists of a machined steel barrel nut/ threaded adapter and an aluminum shroud. The aluminum shroud attaches to the adapter and is drilled and tapped along the bottom and sides for mounting Picatinny rail sections. Its unique design allows the shroud to rotate to orient the attached Picatinny rails where needed and then uses an AR-15 castle nut to lock it down in the desired location.

By mounting accessories on a tube extension, it allows use of the full length of the shotgun’s forend, which often can be short on law enforcement models. It also prevents accidentally turning lights and lasers on or off while firing the shotgun due to recoil.

The Night Manager also includes a sling mounting plate that can be installed to attach the sling on the right, left or bottom of the shotgun.

Mossberg 500 mag tube accessory mount from Choate Machine and Tool

The Night Manager Accessory Mount for Mossberg shotguns is available for the model 500 and Maverick model 88.

Two models are available, one for standard mag tube length guns that use 18.5” barrels, and a longer version for Mossberg 500s with standard magazine tubes and 20” or greater length barrels.

The Night Manager Accessory Mount replaces the barrel retaining nut. Simply remove that barrel nut and replace with the Night Manager barrel nut, then install the aluminum shroud and lock down the desired accessory orientation with the AR style castle nut.

The Night Manager is also available for the Remington 870, 1100, 11-87, the H&R Pardner pumps and Hawk 982 as well as the Mossberg 590, 835, 5500 and the 9200.

For these shotguns the Night Manager is also magazine tube extension and boosts shotshell capacity by +2 rounds.