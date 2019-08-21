The most common complaint shooters have with a new Glock pistol is the factory trigger pull. Shooters say that it is heavy, long, and notchy.
The quickest and easiest way to improve your trigger feel is with our Ultimate Adjustable Trigger. It has all the features you want in an aftermarket trigger at a price you can pull the trigger on. It allows you to adjust pre and over travel which will address the long trigger pull.
- Precision machined 6061 Billet Aluminum shoe
- Smooth, symmetrical shoe with large radiused edges
- In-gun adjustability! No need to remove to adjust pre and over travel
- 2 piece design allow easy trigger bar swap
- Finer adjustments compared to competitors' triggers
- Oversized safety lever allows more comfort to the shooter's finger
- Safety lever is flush to the shoe for more comfort
- No press out pins like competitors' designs
- Single screw assembly - Simple and DURABLE
- Tighter tolerances to lessen wobble between shoe and trigger bar
The Lone Wolf Distributors Ultimate Adjustable Trigger is available for all Glock models except GEN5 (coming soon!) and can be ordered as just the bare trigger shoe, or complete with our trigger bar.
