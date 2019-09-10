SIG SAUER Academy, the leading provider of the highest quality firearms and tactical instruction in the world, is pleased to announce a partnership with FLIR Systems for the Night Vision Operator course, to include the addition of cutting-edge FLIR Night Vision and Thermal Imaging equipment.

“The addition of FLIR products to our Night Vision Operator course will allow SIG SAUER Academy students to experience the latest and some of the most innovative night vision devices, and expand their operational capabilities. This partnership adds significant depth to the course curriculum and allows our students to train with the same equipment in use with Special Forces across the globe,” began Steve “Mato” Matulewicz, Vice President, SIG SAUER, Inc.

The SIG SAUER Academy Night Vision Operator Course is designed for law enforcement and military units to enhance their capabilities and safety with night vision and thermal imagining equipment for critical situations. Taught by experienced Special Forces Operators, students will be introduced to equipment in use with law enforcement and the military while learning tactics to supplement existing methods and procedures.

“The addition of FLIR night vision and thermal technology to the suite of optics offered at SIG SAUER Academy will better equip users with the tactical advantage to not only protect themselves, but complete their mission safely and effectively,” added Jamie Dery, Vice President and General Manager of FLIR’s Outdoor and Tactical Division. “We’re excited to partner with an industry leading brand to better the lives and livelihoods of our customers.”

Founded in 1978, FLIR Systems is a world-leading industrial technology company focused on intelligent sensing solutions for defense, industrial, and commercial applications. FLIR Systems’ vision is to be “The World’s Sixth Sense,” creating technologies to help professionals make more informed decisions that save lives and livelihoods.