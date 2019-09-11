FN America, LLC is pleased to announce the availability of a limited-time package consisting of an FNX-45 Tactical and Vortex Venom 6-MOA miniature red dot optic. The pistol will ship with the optic preinstalled for out-of-the-box ease of use.

The FNX-45 Tactical, one of the first factory optics-ready pistols on the market, is a DA/SA hammer-fired pistol chambered in .45 ACP that features optics mounting capability, 10- or 15-round magazine capacity, threaded barrel and suppressor-height night sights. The low-profile and rugged Vortex Venom red dot features a 6-MOA (minute of angle) reticle, large viewing window and up 150 hours of battery life.

The limited-time FNX-45 Tactical with Vortex Venom package is available in both flat dark earth (FDE) and black with standard and state-compliant capacities. For a limited time, this package can be purchased for the suggested retail price of $1,329.00. Please use the FN Stocking Dealer locator to find a dealer near you with the limited-time FNX-45 Tactical with Vortex Venom red dot package in stock.