CMMG Inc. is pleased to announce the highly anticipated 10mm BANSHEE with its (patent pending) Radial Delayed Blowback operating system and Last-Round Bolt Hold Open.

CMMG has set the bar when it comes to innovating the AR to handle powerful cartridges like the 10mm.

CMMG’s innovative Radial Delayed Blowback operating system incorporates a mechanical delay that forces the bolt to rotate, momentarily slowing the bolt carrier group, which allows chamber pressures to fall before cycling.

This mechanical delay allows for reliable function with a wide variety of ammunition and removes the need for a heavy bolt, buffer, and spring typically required in direct blowback systems. Radial Delayed Blowback significantly cuts felt recoil and directs more gas down the barrel, which results in cleaner function and real advantages when using a suppressor.

Radial Delayed Blowback also reduces bolt velocity, keeping you on target for faster follow-up shots.

“From the moment we first introduced the Radial Delayed Blowback operating system back in 2017, our customers have repeatedly requested that we use this innovative system to chamber 10mm,” said Chris Reinkemeyer, CEO/CFO at CMMG. “We are proud to say that we have now answered the call. Not only do our 10mm offerings work with the wide range of ammunition available today, they also tame the felt recoil by a significant margin. The wait is finally over, BANSHEE 10mms are shipping to retailers now.”

CMMG developed a unique Bolt Catch Linkage System (U.S. Pat. No. 9952011) in order to allow the Last-Round Bolt Hold Open feature to be compatible with the 10mm and other pistol cartridges. The Bolt Catch Linkage System is dual pinned, precision machined, meticulously engineered and field-tested to consistently lock the bolt back after the last round of each magazine.

This feature provides familiarity for AR users while changing magazines for faster re-loads.

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

The 10mm will be offered with an 8-inch barrel, starting at 5 pounds 9 ounces (unloaded) and an overall length of just 24.3 inches.