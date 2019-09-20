Outdoor Edge has redefined the traditional box-cutter market with its new B.O.A. (Box Opening Assistant). This redefinition of the folding utility knife is a massive upgrade to the classic box cutter found in Dad’s toolbox. The B.O.A.’s perfect ergonomics along with extensive jimping on the stainless steel blade holder delivers power from the hand directly to the cutting edge, and the force of the cut goes exactly where intended, all while providing comfort throughout extended periods of use.

An ingenious yet simple mechanism, a safety-guarded thumb button allows quick and safe blade replacement with the flick of a finger. Constructed of 420J2 stainless steel with a sure-grip textured glass/nylon polymer handle, it’s as durable as it is lightweight. A pocket clip ensures it’s always easily accessible for use.

The B.O.A. has an overall length of 5.75 inches with the blade extended and folds down to just 3.6 inches for carrying, making it extremely compact and pocket-friendly between uses. Weighing a mere 2.7 oz., the B.O.A. is light enough to be nimble, but it is constructed tough enough to withstand years of abuse. Available in blaze orange or black, the B.O.A. includes three standard utility razor blades. The B.O.A is available at retailers nationwide or conveniently online at www.outdooredge.com for a suggested retail price of $16.95.

About Outdoor Edge

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Denver, Outdoor Edge is a leading designer and manufacturer of knives and tools. Today, Outdoor Edge continues to innovate and develop state-of-the-art products for outdoor enthusiasts, game processors, survivalists, handymen and others who require the very best knives and tools available for leisure, work and everyday-carry needs. The company prides itself in offering a variety of products that undergo extensive field-testing in harsh, rugged environments resulting in durable, long-lasting products that come with a lifetime guarantee. For additional information on Outdoor Edge and its full line of products write to: Outdoor Edge, 5000 Osage Street, Suite 800, Denver, CO 80221; call toll-free 800-477-3343; email moreinfo@outdooredge.com; or visit www.outdooredge.com.

B.O.A. Specs.:

Blade: 1.0 in.

Overall: 5.75 ins.

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.