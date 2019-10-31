Hornady Manufacturing is proud to announce a comprehensive lineup of new and technologically advanced products for 2020.

The new ammunition, bullet, reloading and security products will be available from stocking dealers, major retail sporting goods stores and their websites. Dealers can be found by visiting the Retail Locator on hornady.com.

Learn about the 2020 new products lineup at http://www.hornady.com/new-products.

NEW AMMUNITION

Subsonic Handgun and Rifle

Hornady Subsonic Ammunition — designed for accuracy and performance below the speed of sound — now comes in handgun loads, as well as three new rifle loads.

Available handgun loads:

• 9MM LUGER 147 GR. XTP

• 40 S&W 180 GR. XTP

• 45 AUTO 230 GR. XTP

New rifle loads:

• 30-30 WIN 175 GR. SUB-X

• 450 BUSHMASTER

• 45-70 GOVT 410 GR. SUB-X

Handgun Hunter

Handgun Hunter ammunition is built around a bullet as tough and rugged as the conditions and game demand. The MonoFlex handgun projectile is manufactured with a tough copper alloy that achieves deep penetration and 95% weight retention. Bullet expansion across a range of velocities is aided with a proprietary elastomer material added to the bullet’s open cavity. Upon impact, the elastomer compresses, then pushes out and causes the bullet to expand faster than a standard hollow-point design. Combined with premium cases, primers and propellants, Handgun Hunter ammunition benefits from years of producing hard-hitting GMX and MonoFlex rifle bullets to introduce a handgun version that lives up to our reputation.

Available loads:

• 9MM LUGER +P 115 GR. MONOFLEX

• 357 MAG 130 GR. MONOFLEX

• 40 S&W 135 GR. MONOFLEX

• 10MM AUTO 135 GR. MONOFLEX

• 44 REM MAG 200 GR. MONOFLEX

• 454 CASULL 200 GR. MONOFLEX

• 460 S&W MAG 200 GR. MONOFLEX

Outfitter

From the backcountry to the back-forty, trust your hunt to Outfitter ammunition. Featuring corrosion-resistant nickel-plated cases that are sealed watertight and topped with the accurate and rugged GMX® bullet, Outfitter ammunition is designed to perform under the toughest conditions. Four new offerings for 2020:

• 257 WBY MAG 90 GR. GMX

• 300 WBY MAG 180 GR. GMX

• 300 REM ULTRA MAG 180 GR. GMX

• 338 WIN MAG 225 GR. GMX

Frontier Cartridge

Frontier Cartridge features Hornady bullets in 223 Rem, 5.56 NATO, 300 Blackout and now 6.5 Grendel, as well as several new packaging counts. Applications range from plinking, target shooting and hunting to law enforcement training and self-defense. New for 2020:

• 223 REM 55 GR. FMJ 50 COUNT

• 223 REM 55 GR. HOLLOW POINT MATCH™ 50 COUNT

• 5.56 NATO 55 GR. FMJ (XM193) 50 COUNT

• 5.56 NATO 55 GR. HOLLOW POINT MATCH™ 50 COUNT

• 5.56 NATO 62 GR. SPIRE POINT 150 COUNT

• 6.5 GRENDEL 123 GR. FMJ 20 COUNT

• 300 BLACKOUT 125 GR. FMJ 50 COUNT

• 300 BLACKOUT 125 GR. FMJ 150 COUNT

Precision Hunter

Accuracy and terminal performance are the cornerstones of Hornady® Precision Hunter® factory-loaded ammunition. Great care has been given by Hornady engineers to develop superior, match­-accurate hunting loads that allow the ELD­-X® bullet to achieve its maximum ballistic potential. New for 2020:

• 300 WIN MAG 178 GR. ELD-X

American Whitetail

Loaded with legendary Hornady InterLock bullets in weights that have been deer hunting favorites for decades, American Whitetail ammunition combines generations of ballistics know-how with modern components and the technology you need to take the buck of a lifetime! New for 2020:

• 350 LEGEND 170 GR. INTERLOCK

• 450 BUSHMASTER 245 GR. INTERLOCK

LEVERevolution

LEVERevolution represents a breakthrough in ammo design for lever-action rifles and revolvers. The key to its innovation and performance is the patented elastomer Flex Tip technology of the FTX bullet. Safe to use in tubular magazines, the FTX bullet features a higher ballistic coefficient and delivers dramatically flatter trajectory for increased down-range performance. New for 2020:

• 7-30 WATERS 120 GR. FTX

Superformance

Superformance ammunition uses progressive propellants that deliver performance that’s simply unattainable from conventional ammunition, increasing a rifle’s performance up to 200 fps without extra chamber pressure, recoil, muzzle blast, temperature sensitivity, fouling, or loss of accuracy. New for 2020:

• 6MM CREEDMOOR 90 GR. GMX

Custom

Shooters looking for supreme accuracy and maximum knock-down power turn to Hornady Custom ammunition. Loaded with a variety of Hornady bullets, the excellent terminal performance of Hornady Custom ammunition makes it the preferred choice for hunters, competitive shooters, and plinkers. New for 2020:

• 350 LEGEND 165 GR. FTX

American Gunner

The American Gunner line of ammunition is a collection of tried-and-true, versatile loads that are popular for target shooting, hunting or self-defense. Made in the USA with premium components, American Gunner ammunition combines generations of ballistics know-how with modern technology. New for 2020:

• 7.62X39 123 GR. HP MATCH

Critical Defense

Critical Defense is engineered to deliver the pinnacle of threat-stopping power. The FTX bullet maximizes the potential of a hollow-point bullet. Its patented Flex Tip aids expansion and eliminates clogging when passing through clothing. Nickel-plated cases increase visibility in low-light situations. Low-flash propellants won’t disrupt night vision and deliver consistent performance. New for 2020:

• 327 FEDERAL MAG 80 GR. FTX

NEW BULLETS

A-Tip Match

Years of research and testing by the Hornady Ballistic Development Group have led to the creation of the ultimate low-drag, high-performance match bullet. Advanced precision-machined aluminum tip design delivers tighter groups and reduced drag variability. Doppler radar verified low drag coefficient (high BC) bullets are forgiving of twist rate, seating depth, and muzzle velocity. AMP® bullet jacket offers uniformity and concentricity. Sequential packaging right off the press minimizes handling throughout the manufacturing process, ensuring the ultimate in consistent performance. New for 2020:

• 22 CAL. 90 GR.

• 7MM 166 GR.

• 7MM 190 GR.

• 30 CAL. 176 GR.

• 338 CAL. 300 GR.

Sub-X

Sub-X (Subsonic — eXpanding) bullets deliver big results without a big bang! Designed to provide deep penetration below the speed of sound, the Sub-X bullet features a lead core. Long grooves in its gilding metal jacket combine with its flat profile and the patented Flex Tip insert within the bullet’s hollow-point cavity to help it expand reliably at low velocities. Cannelures provide positive case crimp, making Sub-X bullets ideal for semiautomatic guns. New for 2020:

• 30 CAL. 190 GR.

NTX

NTX bullets provide peerless performance with a non-traditional core material, crafted from a frangible copper alloy, that combines accuracy, reliability and Hornady quality for use in areas with restrictions on lead. New for 2020:

• 17 CAL. 15.5 GR.

V-MAX

With its combination of proven materials, innovative design and streamlined profile, the Hornady V-MAX bullets represent the pinnacle of what a specialized varmint bullet can achieve, offering straight-line trajectories, enhanced accuracy, dramatic expansion and explosive fragmentation at a wide range of distances and velocities. New for 2020:

• 5.45 CAL. 60 GR.

GMX

Hard-hitting and deep-penetrating, the GMX bullet combines monolithic construction with pioneering ballistic design to meet the need for a premium, non-lead bullet. Tougher than pure copper, the mono-metal copper alloy has been proven to shoot cleaner, foul less and deliver consistently even pressure curves. The tough alloy material routinely retains 95% or more of its original weight and expands up to 1.5 times its original diameter. New for 2020:

• 6MM 90 GR. (6mm Creedmoor)

• 6.5MM 140 GR.

• 338 CAL. 225 GR.

FTX

Hornady FTX bullets revolutionized lever gun ballistics, creating a new level of performance for these popular firearms. Lever gun enthusiasts can now harness the accuracy, power and long-range performance of a tipped bullet that’s safe to load in tubular magazines. New for 2020:

• 7MM 120 GR.

• 35 CAL. 165 GR. (350 Legend)

InterLock

Our traditional line of bullets features exposed lead tips for controlled expansion and hard-hitting terminal performance. With our exclusive InterLock design, a raised ring inside the jacket that is embedded in the bullet’s core keeps the core and jacket locked together during expansion to retain mass and energy. New for 2020:

• 35 CAL. 170 GR. (350 Legend)

• 45 CAL. 245 GR.

NEW RELOADING PRODUCTS

Auto Charge Pro

The new Auto Charge Pro powder measure provides precise, customizable powder dispensing in an easy-to-use, space-saving unit. Accurate to within 0.1 grain, the Auto Charge Pro offers customizable trickle speeds for various powder types, as well as custom time settings. Store settings for up to four custom loads or use the factory setting. The backlit touch screen is easy to read, while a large knob on the side simplifies powder emptying. Other features include the large powder capacity, built-in bubble level, and smaller footprint than competing brands.

Precision Measurement Station

Precision reloaders know the most consistent cartridges are built with the most consistent components. The Hornady Precision Measurement Station allows the reloader to sort components according to size and quality by comparing bullet ogive location, cartridge base to ogive location, headspace location and overall case length. Measure bullet runout for true cartridge case concentricity, and identify inconsistencies such as case and bullet dents. The base weighs nearly 8 pounds and has leveling feet for stability. The tool includes five bushings, seven bullet comparators, and accessory mount.

L-N-L Impact Bullet Puller

Effective on most rifle or pistol cartridges up to .45 caliber, the L-N-L Impact Bullet Puller captures the bullet and powder for reuse by removing bullets from cartridges without causing damage. The innovative handle design stores two extra collets.

NEW HORNADY SECURITY PRODUCTS

RAPiD® Safe Ready Vault

Patented RFID technology combines with unprecedented storage flexibility in the new RAPiD Safe Ready Vault. The RFID technology unlocks Ready Vault™ faster than keypads and biometrics. Metal interior peg walls allow patented gun racks to be mounted in numerous configurations (3 racks included). The patented dual-purpose gun racks accommodate up to eight long guns and 14 handguns by utilizing the otherwise empty space between barrels. The heavy-duty steel housing and five hardened locking lugs provide confident protection of valuables.

RAPiD Safe Night Guard