Primary Arms announces GLx 2x prismatic rifle optic

One of the mostly unnoticed announcements out of SHOT Show 2020 was that of budget-friendly optics maker, Primary Arms.

Known for their excellent ACSS reticle that was so highly regarded that Trijicon even uses it, PA also makes durable rifle scopes.

The latest addition to their product lineup, is the GLx 2x prismatic scope. This compact aluminum bodied weapon optic offers shooters a bevy of features is a low magnification, high field of vision package. While most shooters might scoff at the idea of a two power combat optic, it’s actually remarkably useful.

The low power, high FOV combo makes the optic perfect for engaging medium range targets with added precision, but doesn’t hinder locating and putting rounds on closer ones. More from the presser below.

The Primary Arms ACSS CQB-5 reticle is incredibly versatile.

In essence, the GLx 2x features the same high quality, super-bright glass Primary Arms Prismatic optics are known for, combined with their ACSS CQB-M5 reticle.

So even though the GLx 2x is a lower magnification scope, it still includes the BDC reticle of more powerful, more expensive offerings.

This new optic is sure to be a hit with military, law enforcement and competition shooters. Especially those competing in three-gun matches with target rich environments, Since these targets can be as close at 25 yards, or as far as 200.

For more information, including pricing and availability, visit www.primaryarms.com