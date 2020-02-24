Could the new LAR-15M CAR A4 in .350 Legend from Rock River eclipse the 300 Blackout for hunting?

Last year Winchester Ammunition unveiled their newest auto-loader-friendly hunting cartridge, .350 Legend. The hefty, straight-walled round used a 5.56mm cartridge to allow shooters to use existing AR-15 lowers as a host for their new round.

In fact, it was designed from inception to be a hunting round for shooters stuck in areas of the country that restrict hunting rounds to straight-walled cartridges.

For many, this prohibited them from hunting with anything other than a lever-action rifle. And as anyone with even a semblance of knowledge of firearms could tell you, firearms technology has advanced quite a bit since the days of lever-guns, lassos and stetsons.

But early adopters had to be wary — the history of forgotten calibers is lengthy and fraught with good ideas that fell by the wayside. So the fact that Rock River Arms, a historically budget-friendly company is beginning production of firearms in .350 is testament to the cartridge’s staying power. Check out the official release below.

Perhaps budget is a stretch in this case, but it’s still a good sign to see more manufacturers adopting the round. Plus, the round offers similar kinetic energy to .30-30 win in an affordable configuration.

With the price per round as low as $.30 it might seem like a steep price to pistol shooters, but ask anyone who hunts with .45-70 and they’ll buy you out of stock.

Better yet, Winchester will soon be offering heavy, subsonic loadings. So, instead of shoehorning the round into a “hunting" label, it could be the next .300BLK — only way more powerful.

For more information, visit http://www.rockriverarms.com/