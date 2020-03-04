CZ USA to release the new Shadow 2 SA competition-ready pistol

Ceska Zbrojevka, better know in the gun world as “CZ,” is a Czech small arms company known for its iconic CZ-75 pistol and Scorpion EVO SMG.

They also have reputation for outstanding precision in their pistols.

Which is why CZ handguns are always at the top of leader boards in competition shooting events. In fact, CZ even has their own custom shop where they offer race-gun variants of their famous handguns.

So it only makes sense that the Czech arms maker would offer competition-ready handguns for shooters who don’t want to spend the extra time and money of having a gunsmith tune their gun for performance. The latest such handgun, is their Shadow SA.

For the uninitiated, the Shadow line of CZ-75 handguns are their professional-grade smoothed out offerings. These guns incorporate previously custom features like a CZ Champion-style wider hammer, a modified sear for smoother release and the eliminated of the magazine safety and hammer block for smoother trigger pulls.

It also incorporates fiber optic sights for faster sight pictures, and easier target acquisition under a variety of lighting conditions.

The new Shadow 2 SA further refines the shooting experience with the addition of a single-action only trigger and other noteworthy features.

CZ-USA Shadow 2 SA Specs:

SKU: 91245

Model: Shadow 2 SA

Chambering: 9mm

Magazine Capacity: 17+1

Frame: Steel

Trigger Mech: Single Action Only

Sights: Fiber Optic front, HAJO rear

Barrel Length: 4.89 in

Weight: 46.5 oz

Overall Length: 8.53 in

Safety: Ambidextrous Manual Safety

MSRP: $1,349

These are some excellent features, and the gun itself is one that is sure to be welcomed by fans of single action only firearms. This combined with the solid magazine capacity, soft recoil impulse and high accuracy are sure to make the CZ Shadow 2 SA a popular pistol. For more information visit www.CZ-USA.com .