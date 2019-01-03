ZEV Technologies has long been known for high-speed upgrade parts for Glock pistols, and incredibly badass custom AR builds that shoot just as good as they look. Now, the company, which sells its products to a variety of buyers — including the US military — has unveiled its first-ever pistol just in time for the new year.

Called the O.Z-9 (stylized “OZ9”) this new blaster is everything you’d expect from ZEV... and then some. Though the slide bears a passing resemblance to the legendary squared-off slides found on Glocks, and it accepts the same box magazines, the gun shares little else in common with the pistols the company first cut its teeth on with aftermarket upgrade parts.

Built entirely in-house by ZEV from the ground up, the 9mm OZ9 places a heavy emphasis on giving a shooter a well-balanced pistol that minimizes recoil, allowing him/her to put more rounds on target with precision and speed.

To reduce recoil and muzzle flip, ZEV came up with the Steel Receiver — a removable solid steel chassis which features a set of rails that allow the slide to smoothly travel reward and dissipate energy from shots evenly through the frame and the custom grip.

The trigger is housed in the Steel Receiver, which means that the pistol's grip can swapped and upgraded without having to break down the gun entirely. (Photo from ZEV Technologies)

The OZ9′s action, according to RECOIL Magazine, is a modular version of Glock’s SAFE ACTION System, complete with a similar trigger safety. The trigger is housed in the steel receiver, which means that the pistol’s grip can swapped and upgraded without having to break down the gun entirely.

The OZ9 additionally features a slightly different grip architecture with a steeper and more ergonomic angle, aimed at keeping recoil down with a lower bore axis.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for GearScout Weekly

Initial models of the OZ9 will retail for a whopping $1679, though it's likely that future variants will sell for a lot less and will likely cater to enthusiasts who enjoy upgrading and customizing their blasters as and how they like it.