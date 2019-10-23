Earlier this year we reported on Zev Technologies developing their first-ever pistol, dubbed the OZ9, short for Original Zev 9.

After speaking with company reps at this year’s SHOT Show in Las Vegas, we were told that Zev would be releasing a compact version of the OZ9 later in the year... and it’s finally happened — Zev has unveiled its new compact/carry gun, dubbed the OZ9C.

Essentially, the OZ9C gun is its bigger brother in more compact Glock 19-sized form, albeit with a slimmed-down Zev PRO Magwell instead of the more prominent competition-style flared mag well that the bigger gun retails with.

What differentiates the well-balanced and fairly light OZ9 guns from other competing pistols on the market is the company’s patent-pending Steel Receiver.

Zev's OZ9C is marketed as a blend of a personal defense, concealed carry, and duty gun (Photo Zev Technologies)

Said to reduce recoil and muzzle flip substantially, the Steel Receiver is a solid steel chassis that can be pulled from the gun and introduced to another OZ9 frame, featuring rails that allow for smooth slide travel, and more efficient energy dissipation from each shot.

Given that the trigger is housed inside the receiver, the gun can be easily modified without having to completely break down the entire pistol to get the job done.

The OZ9C uses a Zev V2 Match Barrel and a Zev PRO flat face trigger. It feeds from Glock 19 magazines, unlike the OZ9 which uses Glock 17 mags.

The OZ9 and OZ9C are match-grade guns right out of the box without any need for modification to build accuracy, making them a potentially worthy buy for competition shooters.

However, Zev markets their new compact gun as one which “blurs the line between personal defense, concealed carry and a duty pistol." While most carry and duty guns can be picked up brand new for less than $600-$700, the OZ9C retails for nearly double that at the far more severe price point of $1679.