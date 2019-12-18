Leading into the world’s largest firearms and tactical trade show in Las Vegas next month, Sig Sauer has been on an absolute tear with new product releases.

First an airsoft version of the MCX Virtus, which makes those of us with 5.56 Virtus’s giddy for pre-match backyard training.

Then the limited release of a no-joke surplus M17 with authentic serial numbers and wear and tear from Sig’s inventory of the test guns that won the Army’s M9 replacement contest.

And now, for the first time ever, Sig is releasing a bolt-action precision rifle it says is a perfect option for both PRS competitors and hunters alike.

Dubbed the CROSS rifle, the new blaster will surely look familiar to modern bolt-gun enthusiasts who’ve probably been lusting over the unobtainium rifle built a few miles from Sig’s Newington, New Hampshire, manufacturing facility.

That’s right, we’re talking about the Q Fix.

When you stack the CROSS and the Fix specs side-by-side, it’s tough not to see the similarities.

CROSS (.308 -16″) Length (open) 36.5″ Length (folded) 25″ Weight (unloaded) 6.2 lbs Twist 1:10

Q Fix (.308 - 16″) Length (open) 36.6″ Length (folded) 25.9″ Weight (unloaded) 6.3 lbs Twist 1:10

The CROSS will come in three calibers. Of course, .308 in either a 16-inch barrel or 18-inch barrel and 6.5 Creedmoor in 18-inch.

But in a little surprise announcement slipped into this surprise announcement, Sig will also offer the CROSS in its newly-developed .277 Fury round.

That’s the round being developed for the US Army’s Next-Generation Squad Weapon program and has specs that are pretty out of this world.

The CROSS is a one-piece receiver design “that eliminates the need for bedding the action;” features a three-lug, 60-degree bolt (with an interchangeable bolt handle); a two-stage match trigger that’s adjustable from 2.5 to 4 pounds and ambi controls.

There’s also a brand new, adjustable precision rifle stock that folds against the receiver, giving the 16-inch .308 version a compact length of 25-inches. And the thing only weighs 6.2 pounds unloaded.

And, oh yeah, the 6.5 Creedmoor and 16-inch .277 versions come in both black and First Lite Cipher camouflage (First Lite is a kick ass hunting gear company a la Sitka).

The .308 is running a 1:10 twist, the 6.5 has a 1:9 twist and the .277 has a 1:8.5 twist — all through a stainless steel heavy profile barrel.

Now, the CROSS ain’t exactly cheap, but at $1,779 it’s about $1,500 cheaper than its closest competitor, the Q Fix.