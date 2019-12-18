Airsoft, which was once seen as a purely recreational activity, has become increasingly recognized as a legitimate supplement to firearms training for professionals.

This is due in no small part to the ever increasing availability of high-quality, realistically-functioning airsoft replicas of modern firearms.

One manufacturer who’s fully on board with this trend is SIG SAUER, who has been rapidly expanding their own SIG AIR in-house brand through their ProForce line of airsoft rifles and pistols, the latest addition of which is the SIG AIR ProForce MCX Virtus airsoft rifle.

Like other products in the ProForce line, the ProForce MCX Virtus is designed to be as much a training aid as a high-quality replica for the discerning airsoft hobbyist. It starts with a full CNC machined metal receiver, and integrated M-LOK handguard, allowing for the attachment of the same accessories (lights, lasers, grips, etc.) as its real-steel counterpart.

Weighing in at 7 lbs., it also closely mimics the weight of the real-steel Virtus, and with its fully ambidextrous controls and 3-position telescoping stock, it shares all the same handling characteristics as well.

The ProForce Virtus is rounded out by a full-length 12 o’clock Picatinny rail which allows for the attachment of iron sights and/or optics, and other accessories.

The ProForce Virtus is an AEG (Auto Electric Gun), which is powered by a 11.1V LiPo rechargeable battery. It is chambered for 6mm plastic BBs, which it can fire out at up to 370 fps, with a muzzle energy of 1 joule.

The Virtus comes with one 120-round mid-capacity magazine.

The ProForce MCX Virtus airsoft rifle has an MSRP of $459.99 and is now available for purchase from SIG AIR dealers.