Looking for a watch you can give an outdoor enthusiast, or someone who has to spend a lot of time outdoors?

Maybe you know a hiker, climber, or biker who is tired of seeing planned outings get ruined due to a storm the forecast didn’t predict.

Or perhaps, you’re a person who doesn’t want just any old watch.

The Suunto Core has a number of features for any lover of the great outdoors - or for those who have to spend time outside.

The Suunto Core military watch is the multi-function timepiece you need for real outdoors adventures, no matter if you are hunting ISIS terrorists or that monster buck; whether you’re on a week-long camping trip or a one-year deployment to Afghanistan.

This is not just a military watch, it is a weather station you can take with you anywhere on land or water — a useful thing when you consider how unpredictable life can be.

Equipped with an altimeter (accurate from 1,600 feet to 29,500 feet), a barometer, a digital compass, a thermometer, and sunrise/sunset times for over 400 locations around the world, the Suunto Core will help you be ready for anything that the local weather forecasters miss (no offense – or apology – to meteorologists).

When you don’t have a signal to watch the local news, this military watch can pinch-hit and give you plenty of warning about approaching meteorological unpleasantness with an intelligent “Storm Alert” feature that will give you time to get to shelter.

The digital compass will help you avoid getting lost.

The Suunto Core also has features used on most digital watches, including a stopwatch, alarms, dual-time display (useful for knowing when to Skype back home while taking part in a COBRA GOLD exercise in Thailand), a countdown timer, a date display, and a depth meter good to 30 feet. It is water-resistant to 100 feet and can function in four languages.

We would be remiss if we failed to note that this watch will not come with some of the OPSEC concerns that fitness trackers have, since it doesn’t upload any location data to the internet. This will give you and your battle buddies peace of mind.

Don't worry - the Suunto Core also displays temperatures in Fahrenheit and altitude in feet - so you know what it's telling you.