Tyrant Designs can now add more capacity to your Glock 43X and G48

Illinois-based Tyrant Designs is one of those accessory companies that hardcore AR and handgun owners already know.

Their finely-tuned CNC-machined extras for your Glock or AR can turn an otherwise stock blaster into a custom personal protection machine with the simple twist of a screw or MLOK nut.

And needless to say, there’s no cheapo polymer molding here, just well-shaped and smooth aluminum accessories that pay as much attention to their form as they do their function.

Long known for its Glock 19/17 magazine extensions and compensators, Tyrant is set to release magazine extensions for the ever-popular, high-cap Glock 43X and Glock 48 carry pistols.

Utilizing our magazine extension technology the Tyrant Designs Glock 43x & 48 magazine extension is the fastest and easiest installing mag extension ever! Adds 4 rounds to your factory magazine AND includes a 10% power spring. Drop your mags faster, and grab them easily with their machined inlay!

We use our retention plunger technology that allows the magazine extension to easily slide onto the bottom of your magazine! The entire install happens in 10 seconds or less and with no tools!

Just push the plunger down and slide the magazine base plate off!

Our magazine base pads are CNC machined from aerospace grade aluminum. This gives any operator the added weight needed for your base pad to drop free and fast. Our mag extensions instantly add 4 rounds to your 9mm Glock 43x/48.

With an added knurl our Glock 43x & 48 mag extension is easy to grasp in any condition, making reloads faster than our competitors.

As always, our products are manufactured in the USA and have a flawless finish. There is no easier and quicker way to add the much needed capacity to your Glock 43x & 48 than with our Glock magazine extension.

Whether you are an avid concealed carrier, an active competitive shooter or anything in-between, our Glock 43x & 48 Magazine Extension is the solution!

There’s been some criticism of the 10+1 G48 and 43X that the mags only fit those platforms. But with Tyrant looking to service carriers who use those platforms (like us) the company is clearly targeting a market with high demand for “standard” Glock capacity — even for a slim line carry pistol.

And for all of you Mil/LE types out there, Tyrant is offering a 5% discount through GearScout using leo5.