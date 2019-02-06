When you're out in the wilderness for extended periods of time, you don't want to carry around excessive weight.

While packing for these trips, make sure that you have your essentials like the 1TAC Paracord Survival Bracelet. This all-purpose survival tool is constructed from parachute cord and loaded with key functionality to keep you alive.

What's really nice about the 1TAC Paracord Survival Bracelet is how much space it'll save you while packing. You don't need to fill your bag with items like a compass, thermometer, or survival whistle because it's all included on this bracelet. It even features a stainless steel fire striker and flint so you can build a fire anywhere, anytime.

Plus, the 8-function multi-tool includes gadgets like screwdrivers, wrenches, and scraper tools.

As expected, the 1TAC Paracord Survival Bracelet can also function as a 550-test military spec paracord. Extending up to 9-feet in length, this is the rope you need in emergency situations. Don't forget about the stainless steel cutter as well. All this functionality can fit around your wrist!