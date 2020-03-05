Finding trash (and treasures) at a gun show near you

I’ve always loved going to gun shows. They’re a great way to experience a genuine bit of Americana, where the old and young come together to share and pass on a unique part of our culture.

Recently, I had the opportunity to check out a gun show near me in Virginia.

While the 1,300+ tables offered a plethora of plastic pistols and generic looking AR-15s, I couldn’t help but notice a few diamonds in the rough. These unique firearms probably slip by the casual observer without a second thought, but to a discerning collector they might represent something truly special.

Let’s take a look…

Easily the most expensive firearm I saw, the US T-48, a licensed copy of the FN FAL, was also probably one of the rarest in attendance at the show. Little do most people know, the US Army tested over 3,000 FALs when considering options for a new light self-loading rifle in the mid-1950s.

(Photo by Jake Wilamowski)

Unfortunately, the US-made FAL lost to the dumpster fire that we’ve come to know as the M-14. But a few of them continue to live on today.

In fact, according to the seller no more than eight original T-48s survive in civilian hands, making them a remarkably unique and interesting addition to any collection. The presence of a functioning happy switch only adds to the desirability of this rifle.

Asking price for the US T-48: $100,000.

While browsing, I had a nice discussion with an older gentleman sitting behind a table of M-1 Garands.

Resting atop one of his displays was this beautiful target rifle that I learned was a USMC Remington Model 40-X. While the 40-X was built for a number of years, only 2,687 USMC contract guns were made between 1957 and 1958.

(Photo by Jake Wilamowski)

Lauded as one of the most accurate target rifles ever produced, this example was adorned with original Redfield Olympic sights.

Asking price for the USMC 40-X: $1,995.

Just before the show closed, I happened across a firearm that truly surprised me: an Afghan Jezail.

Originally built off of captured or copied British actions, the Jezail was the primary Afghan weapon of choice during the First and Second Anglo-Afghan wars, from 1839-1842 and 1878-1880 respectively.

This particular example was around six feet long, very light weight, and had been converted from flintlock to percussion cap ignition sometime during its life.

While I couldn’t tell you whether this is a tourist gun or an actual combat veteran Jezail, it represents a unique and often unknown firearm, and at the very least would serve as an excellent conversation starter.

After talking with the seller, his final price was $150.

And last, but certainly not least, amidst the multitude of machine guns for sale at the show, I saw my unicorn gun: the MG-34.

(Photo by Jake Wilamowski)

Familiar to most people in the firearms community, the Maschinengewehr 34 was the first general purpose machine gun ever produced, seeing extensive frontline use in World War II. Due to design complexity, it was eventually phased out of production in favor of the MG-42, but continued serving until the end of the war.

The asking price for this MG-34: $42,000.

There were a few honorable mentions at the show, too. I saw a surprising number of G-43s, Germany’s semi-automatic answer to the US M-1 Garand and Soviet SVT 40.

The seller offering the T-48 also had a Colt Aircrewman. Most of these pistols were actually destroyed by the Airforce, but they would make an excellent addition to any collection — safety be damned.

And finally, a beautifully crafted machine gun with the ergonomics of a wet noodle, the Hotchkiss MkI Portative was missing its detachable stock and tripod. However, it still represents a unique historical stride in the evolution of the machine gun during World War I.

I hope people continue to attend gun shows. Besides being a great way to support your local economy, you might have an interesting conversation and learn something new.