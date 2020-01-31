Military Culture

This incredible SpongeBob spoof of the ‘1917’ trailer is everything we never knew we needed

1 hour ago
A suicide mission in Bikini Bottom. (Carnage-Boy screengrab)

The internet, as has been said, remains undefeated.

This statement has seldom been more true than now, when YouTube user “Carnage-Boy” decided to bless the world with a SpongeBob SquarePants rendition of the harrowing trailer to Oscar-winner Sam Mendes’ stunning World War I film, “1917.”

“The awesome 1917 trailer finally has its SpongeBob redux,” the video’s synopsis reads.

“A remix of one of the best 2019 trailers which brings a decisive answer to the question no one ever asked: what if Sam Mendes’ latest badass movie was set in Bikini Bottom instead of Pas-de-Calais? Patrick Star and SpongeBob have to save Gary from a suicide mission, all with style.”

It’s the most intense action the Krusty Krab culinary connoisseur has ever endured and without a doubt the best way to start the weekend off on the right foot — or drill foot, if that’s your thing.

Words can’t do it justice. Enjoy.

Observation Post articles reflect author observations or attempts at humor. Any resemblance to news may be purely coincidental.

About

J.D. Simkins is a writer and editor for Military Times who was a Marine scout observer from 2004-2008. He ugly cried when the Washington Capitals won the 2018 Stanley Cup.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments