World of Warships hosts Navy-themed tattoo contest with a grand prize — more tattoos

National Tattoo Day (July 17) may have come and gone, but one video game developer is keeping the celebration going all week by inviting gamers and fans of World of Warships to submit photos of their naval-themed tattoos to win a prize many adorned with body art could put to good use: a $1,000 gift card to a tattoo shop of the winner’s choice.

Those interested in submitting their eligible tattoos have until July 24 to upload their photo entry. Gamers will then vote on the best ink — voting lasts from July 27-31 — with the winners announced August 13.

“Tattoos have been a part of navy culture since Captain Cook’s first voyage to Polynesia in the 1770s, where he discovered intricate and beautiful body art of indigenous people,” Philip Molodkovets, executive producer of World of Warships, said in a release.

“For centuries sailors have been adorning their bodies with recognizable tattoos to appease the sea gods. Over the years tattoo art has become widespread form of personal expression, a way to show what you are passionate about. Therefore, with this tattoo contest we wanted to show the incredible bond between our community and the sea.”

Other qualifying submissions will be eligible to receive various game upgrades in World of Warships.

The gaming franchise also included an animated explainer video in the announcement, seen below, discussing the history and meaning behind naval tattoos.

Full guidelines for submitting your tattoo photos can be found here. Users are encouraged to upload their photos from a social media account under the hashtag #Inked4Wows.

The World of Warships franchise of historical games, made by the same online game developer, Wargaming, which produces the popular World of Tanks, can be accessed through various platforms, including PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and iOS and Android.

Wargaming now boasts over 200 million players around the globe, the company says, including Washington Capitals captain and three-time Hart Memorial Trophy-winner Alex Ovechkin, who jumped on board as a celebrity endorser of the franchise for a recent release.

“World of Warships provides the ultimate naval warfare gaming experience, suitable for everyone,” the company release said. “Thanks to its largest collection of historically accurate ships available to play, World of Warships prides itself as a digital ship museum and a focal point for naval history enthusiasts.”