Watch the teaser trailer to Netflix’s upcoming animated WWII series ‘The Liberator’

Netflix dropped a teaser trailer last week to its upcoming animated World War II series “The Liberator” — and it looks incredible.

Scheduled for a Nov. 11 release, in accordance with Veterans Day, the limited four-part series acts as a direct adaptation of author Alex Kershaw’s non-fiction book “The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey from the Beaches of Sicily to the Gates of Dachau.”

Tailored for the screen by writer Jeb Stuart (“Die Hard,” “The Fugitive”), Kershaw’s story “traces the remarkable battlefield journey of maverick U.S. Army officer Felix Sparks through the Allied liberation of Europe — from the first landing in Italy to the final death throes of the Third Reich,” its synopsis reads.

“Over five hundred bloody days, Sparks and his infantry unit battled from the beaches of Sicily through the mountains of Italy and France, ultimately enduring bitter and desperate winter combat against the die-hard SS on the Fatherland’s borders. Having miraculously survived the long, bloody march across Europe, Sparks was selected to lead a final charge to Bavaria, where he and his men experienced some of the most intense street fighting suffered by Americans in World War II.”

Already having experienced unimaginable horrors, Sparks, a member of the racially diverse, Oklahoma-based 45th “Thunderbird” Infantry Division, comes face to face with the inhumane nightmare that is Dachau concentration camp.

There, Sparks witnesses “scenes that robbed the mind of reason — and put his humanity to the ultimate test,” according to the synopsis.

Netflix’s “The Liberator” is the first series to use an animated technology known as Trioscope, according to Deadline, a cost-effective blend of live-action and CGI animation that, if the trailer is any indication, will yield stunning results.

What the trailer below: