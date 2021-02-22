Listen to this comedian’s hilarious take on military running cadence

Josh Pray has never worn a military uniform, but, like most of us, his first exposure to even a few stanzas of a military running cadence left him feeling some sort of way.

Never having experienced a little run (just for fun), Pray was simply minding his own business when he accidentally stumbled across the classic “Hard Work” cadence.

Without warning, a tingling sensation began materializing in Pray’s chest and extremities, a common condition known by the military medical community as Motah-Motah-Gotta-Lotta-Motivation Syndrome.

“This song is audio Viagra,” Pray said in a video about the cadence, which can be heard below.

“I don’t know who came up with this cadence. I don’t know what they put inside this cadence. I don’t know if it’s subliminal messaging. I don’t know if I’m gonna go swipe my credit card and buy a whole Army tank. I don’t know if I’m gonna go donate my funds to somebody I’ve never seen. I don’t know what it is.”

The more Pray listened, the more emboldened he became.

“If your bedroom game lacking, it goes from limp to pimp,” he said.

“You know what? I’mma be back, ‘cause my whole life I been thinking, ‘Can I fly?’ ... I’m finna go find the highest building in Naples, Florida. I’ll talk to y’all in a minute.”

Whether he learned to fly after hearing the cadence has yet to be confirmed. Either way, we salute Josh Pray for his enthusiasm.

Watch his outstanding video below.