To infinity and beyond — Bezos’ rocket builds on proud phallic legacy

First there was the sky penis, then we had the sea penis. Centuries before, Roman soldiers drew land penises on any surfaces they could find. Now, at long last, we have reached the final frontier with an inimitable space penis.

And who should take such a glorious craft into the fourth domain but the wealthiest man on earth, Jeff Bezos, who rode what can only be described as a marital aid into the upper reaches of the atmosphere — a move that almost literally says “f*** the world.”

The cosmic phallus, named New Shepard, was built by Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin. On Tuesday, the billionaire and his crew successfully completed their journey, venturing more than 60 miles above Earth.

Overall, the apparatus made a relatively short-lived 10-minute flight, but what will endure the test of time are the memes.

Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos really played “just the tip” with outer space — litquidity (@litcapital) July 20, 2021

Why is Jeff Bezos going into space in a giant dildo? pic.twitter.com/Xc6uQrCSpZ — Natalie (@phat_natsAFC) July 20, 2021