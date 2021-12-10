Every year since 1930, the Army and Naval academies have gone head-to-head around the pigskin in a bitter but fun rivalry that has transcended both time and war.
These days, however, it’s not just on the football field that the two services battle it out. The feud is also alive and well on the world wide web. This year, units around the globe have entered their video spots for judgment, and we are here to say that these are our favorites from the 2021 lineup.
1. The mad dog from Yokosuka
2. The psychological attack
3. The MEDCOMEDIAN
4. The Space invasion
5. The precipitation prediciton
For now, three of the top five are Army. But it’s not too late for the Navy to step up its game.
Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times.
