Oscar-winning actor and director Sean Penn is in Ukraine filming a documentary about the ongoing Russian attack that began Wednesday.

The Office of the Ukrainian President wrote in a Facebook post Thursday that Penn attended press briefings, met with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and spoke to journalists and military personnel about the Russian invasion.

“Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians lack,” the President’s Office wrote on Facebook. “The director specially came to Kiev to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country.”

The documentary was meant to be top secret, according to Vladislav Davidzon, a columnist with the Atlantic Council. He said in a briefing that Penn was on his way to visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We spent the night with Sean Penn last night, he shook my hand as he was leaving,” Davidzon said. “He was on the way to see Zelensky. They were extremely nervous, I’m told, but they didn’t know that this was going to happen.”

Penn has been active with numerous humanitarian and anti-war organizations and also founded a non-profit after the 2010 earthquakes hit Haiti.

