Is there anything worse in the entire world than needing stays to ensure that your shirt never comes undone and billows over your belt, making a mockery of good order and discipline?

And if one of those elastic garters should come undone from your sock and snap you in the leg, well, that’s a level of pain that no one should have to endure.

Luckily, in the war on untucked shirts, one anonymous airman has emerged — not as the hero we wanted, but the one we deserve.

This supreme engineer and seamstress chopped off the bottom of their shirt and sewed on the lower half of a onesie with little crotch snaps fit for a newborn. Talk about snug as a bug in a rug.

Submitted to the popular Facebook page Air Force amn/nco/snco, this uniform hack appears to be designed for ladies. However, anyone with vision can see that some comfy briefs with snaps could just as easily be substituted for the bikini design shown on the page.

Personally, we believe this offering should qualify the genius creator for the Air Force’s Gen. Larry O. Spencer Innovation Award, which recognizes Airmen who come up with creative and efficient ways to save money and time.

The downside is that this invention will not do anything for your falling socks.

We can only hope another will aid in their socks’ attempt to Aim high.

