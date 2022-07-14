Scooters have, in recent years, become one of the most popular ways to maneuver around major cities. However, like the operation of any vehicle, sobriety is key.

In Germany, the land of Oktoberfest and beers served in boots, it can be hard to avoid the temptation to imbibe and drive. Some soldiers stationed at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, unfortunately, sipped and scooted their way to an alcohol ban.

A U.S. tank brigade deployed to Bavaria was placed on alcohol restriction after several instances in which soldiers drunkenly rode electric scooters off-post, Army officials told Stars & Stripes.

The revocation of drinking privileges went into effect on July 7. Overnight travel has also been suspended temporarily for soldiers with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.

Five soldiers have been charged with scooter-related DUIs, brigade spokesman Maj. Patrick Connelly said.

“It is vital to our mission in the European theater of operations that we uphold good order and discipline within our formations,” Connelly noted Wednesday in a statement. “These restrictions will ensure we maintain our mission readiness and remain good guests with our host nation.”

The incidents have prompted a brigade-wide retraining. Two years ago, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach also put out a guide to safe scooting.

This isn’t the first instance of soldiers scooting under the influence. In June 2021, soldiers outside of Camp Humphreys, South Korea, were accused of a drunk scooter hit-and-run in Seoul.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digital Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.