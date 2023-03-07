Everything’s coming up Afghan interpreters. Last month, the trailer dropped for “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” and now Gerard Butler is set to star in a similarly themed movie — “Kandahar” — about a CIA mission-gone-wrong.

Tom Harris (Butler) is an undercover operative stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan after getting exposed in a plot to cripple Iran’s nuclear program. He and an Afghan interpreter have only one way out: an extraction point in Kandahar.

Little else can be gleaned from the trailer about the greater plot or the film’s characters, but according to IMDb, Butler will be joined by Ali Fazal (“Death on the Nile”), Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”), and Navid Negahban (“Homeland”). Additionally, the movie is reportedly one of the first Hollywood productions to be filmed entirely in Saudi Arabia.

If the short glimpse above is any indication, “Kandahar” looks poised to deliver an action-packed spy thriller reminiscent of a Tom Clancy creation.

“Kandahar” premieres in the U.S. on May 26.

Observation Post is the Military Times one-stop shop for all things off-duty. Stories may reflect author observations.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digitial Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

Share: