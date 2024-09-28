Our national defense is strong because of the incredible men and women who raise their hands to serve and the people who love and follow them throughout their service. Military service comes with incredible opportunity and sacrifice. Our all-volunteer force has been preserved by generations of military families who believe in a cause bigger than themselves and a bright future for themselves, their family and our nation.

While many thrive in service, we must grapple with the reality that too many military families, particularly junior and middle enlisted families, are experiencing food insecurity, defined as the inability to consistently afford or access adequate meals.

RELATED

According to Military Family Advisory Network’s latest research, one in four (27.7%) active duty military families are food insecure compared to 13.5% of U.S. households. MFAN’s findings are consistent with the Defense Department’s own research, which found that 24% of service members experienced food insecurity in 2022.

While the military is a microcosm of the broader population, the unique challenges and lived experiences of service members result in disproportionate rates of food insecurity. The nuances and complexities of military life, including the consequences of financial hardship, lead many to skip meals or choose less nutritious options.

How is it that those who put country before self experience food insecurity at more than twice the rate of civilians? The answer may be traced to the unique demands of military life, most notably frequent moves.

Military families move every two to three years on average. During a permanent change of station, families undergo a complete reset. Many military spouses are forced to leave their jobs and find new employment opportunities. Families must also pay first- and last-month’s rent to secure their next home and stock up on household essentials while also navigating new doctors, schools, child care and community — all without the support of an extended network.

Simply put, this reset is taxing on both pocketbooks and overall well-being.

Policy efforts to address food insecurity in the military are underway, pointing to a significant step in reducing the stigma surrounding this issue.

The Defense Department’s Taking Care of Our People initiative seeks to strengthen economic security for service members and their loved ones. The basic needs allowance, a monthly payment for military families whose household income falls below 150% of federal poverty guidelines, has been rolled out force-wide.

RELATED

In the fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, Congress instituted a 5.2% pay raise, the largest in more than 20 years. In 2023, basic allowance for housing rates were increased by an average of 12%. The House Armed Services Committee formed a special panel and introduced a 31-point plan in the fiscal 2025 NDAA to evaluate military policies and strengthen service members’ quality of life.

Lawmakers have also proposed legislation to reduce barriers to federal nutrition programs, like removing service members’ housing allowance from income calculations for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP or food stamps.

Yet, the issue persists. The reality is that policy changes take time and families struggling to make ends meet do not have the luxury of time.

This is when public-private partnerships and motivated citizens have the opportunity to fill the gap. For example, initiatives are emerging to help active duty military families who have recently moved stock their pantry, offset moving costs, screen for food support and connect with their new community.

As a nation, we owe an immense debt to those who serve. And this is not just a military issue — our national security impacts us all. Solving food insecurity is about more than putting food on the table; it is offering dignified support for those who sacrifice so much for our freedoms. We must give service members and their families every opportunity not just to get by but thrive.

Shannon Razsadin is the spouse of a recently retired service member and CEO of the Military Family Advisory Network. MFAN’s mission is to understand and amplify the needs of military-connected families and inspire data-informed change.

Dave Flitman is CEO of US Foods, a leading food service distributor and corporate sponsor of Military Family Advisory Network programming. With a son serving in the U.S. Army, Flitman is passionate about serving members and veterans of the U.S. military forces.