Whether you’re looking for a vacation within a few hours’ drive from home, or looking to travel to a dream destination a little farther, you don’t have to break the bank. Check out some military deals available.

There are military cottages, lodges, campgrounds and RV parks around the country in beautiful settings accessible only to those in the military community, regardless of branch of service.

Beyond those, discounts abound on tickets, hotels, cruises, air travel, rental cars and more.

Some places to start:

American Forces Travel, the only official Defense Department site for travel discounts on airfare, flights, hotels, car rentals, travel packages and cruises, was launched earlier this year. Those eligible include active duty, Guard, Reserve, Coast Guard, retired military, and their eligible family members. The site is connected to the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, or DEERS, and authenticates you quickly. You have access to more than 1.2 million properties in more than 76,000 destinations worldwide, with discounts of up to 60 percent on hotels. A help desk is available 24 hours a day.

When you’re searching for prices, make sure you do some comparison research ahead of time to get the best deal. The vendors must at least have a military exclusive price to be part of the website, but there are other additional properties and deals listed, too. You’ll see military deals in the mid-range properties, for example, as well as in high-end properties.

The site is run through a contract with Priceline, and there’s a price guarantee to at least match the best rates offered by airlines and other travel sites. There’s a best price guarantee for airfare and all the product lines.

Check back frequently for special promotions. Discount tickets for various attractions will be available within the next three to six months.

