If you haven’t taken the time to take Blue Star Families’ online annual Military Family Lifestyle Survey, you have until 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 21 to do so.

The survey helps identify and analyze trends in military life issues, such as child care, spouse employment, relocation, deployments, pay and benefits, financial challenges, health concerns, satisfaction with military life, and a variety of other topics. Through this research Blue Star Families helps local and national government leaders understand the issues of military families. So whatever your experience is -- good, bad, neutral -- you should take the survey, because larger participation gives a fuller picture.

The survey is a joint effort between the Blue Star Families and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University.

It’s voluntary, anonymous, and takes about 30 to 35 minutes to complete, depending on your responses. At any point you can choose not to answer a question.