Tata, retired Army general and Fox contributor, to be DoD policy head: Reports

WASHINGTON — The White House is reportedly set to select Anthony Tata, a retired Army general and Fox News contributor, as its choice to be undersecretary of defense for policy.

The news, first reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by Politico, sets up a Trump loyalist and action novelist to take over the department’s top policy job, seen by experts as one of the most important in the building.

Tata would replace John Rood, who was pushed out of office in February.

Tata retired from the Army in 2008 as a one-star general. Per his bio, he spent 22 months as Deputy Commanding General to the 10th Mountain Division and Combined/Joint Task Force-76 in Afghanistan, as well as serving as Deputy Director for Operations and Training of the Joint IED Defeat Organization.

Since leaving the military, Tata became an author of a series of action novels, a Fox New contributor and a state-level official in North Carolina. His LinkedIn profile lists him currently as Chief Growth Officer at Air Data Solutions, a company specializing in aerial photography. In his role as a Fox News pundit, Tata has been an ardent supporter of Trump, including offering praise for Trump’s backing of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who had been accused of war crimes.

Army inspectors: Tata had adulterous affairs during service Army inspectors concluded the retired general who headed North Carolina's largest school district and the state transportation agency had adulterous affairs earlier in a military career that ended with praise from superiors.

Should Tata get a hearing with the Senate Armed Services Committee before the November election — no sure thing, given the long timetables seen in the Trump administration for nominations and the short time period available for the Senate to get things done in 2020 — he would likely face tough questions from Democrats, not just about his public stances but about his history.

The News & Observer paper, based in North Carolina, published a 2015 piece about Tata, who was then serving as state transportation secretary, revealing that an Army investigation uncovered Tata committed adultery with “at least two” women while in uniform. Under military law, adultery is a criminal offense in cases where it brings discredit to the armed forces or undermines military order and discipline.

The N&O report also raised questions about a legal document, submitted by Tata to the court, which appeared to fake.