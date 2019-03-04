“President Trump follows through on his promise to build the wall and make the military pay for it.”
On this week’s Political Fallout Shelter podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould discuss lawmakers’ anger over money for military construction projects being shifted to build President Donald Trump’s controversial southern border wall. Critics say the move not only undermines his credibility but also the entire congressional appropriations process.
They also discuss the Senate Armed Services Committee’s intense focus on military housing problems and the fallout from Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Finally, Joe shares his thoughts on Bryce Harper’s new mega-contract with the Phillies (spoiler, there’s a lot of dead air) before the podcast team announces news about its own contract negotiations.
Comments