“The Political Fallout Shelter is completely dead.”
On this episode of the podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould explain what’s going on with the podcast’s name and what to expect in coming months. They also discuss whether the Defense Department will ever get a replacement for former Secretary Jim Mattis, and how long that process could take.
The two also look at the fight between President Donald Trump and freshman Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over Veterans Affairs policy and discuss plans to decommission the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier. Finally, the two brainstorm ideas of what to do next with their fallout shelter.
