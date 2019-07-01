“It’s only about 200 days until the first votes of the Democratic primaries…”
On this week’s Defense Nerds Podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould talk about the Senate passage of the annual defense authorization act and the latest tensions between Iran and the United States. The two topics are related, much to the dismay of Senate leaders.
The pair also discussed the first Democratic presidential debates of the 2020 campaign, and why national security didn’t play a larger role in the event. Finally, the hosts brainstorm ideas on how to salvage what looks like a potentially messy Fourth of July celebration this year in Washington, D.C.
