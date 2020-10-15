Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 39: Mental health historians Jeffrey Allen Smith and Michael Doidge

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this week’s guest

Dr. Jeffrey Allen Smith: Dr. Smith is an Associate Professor of American History and Chair of the History Department at the University of Hawaii at Hilo. He has published historical analyses of military mental health, psychology, and suicide in academic journals and commentaries on his research in the New York Times, Time, and Washington Post; and has been quoted in U.S. News & World Report, NBC News, Reuters, Stars and Stripes, and other media outlets.

Dr. Michael Doidge: Dr. Doidge is a contract historian working for the Department of Defense, where he writes on the history of U.S. military medicine. His work on the history of suicide in the military has been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and the Washington Post. The views expressed are the author’s alone and do not represent the official position of the Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

JAMA Journal Article on Historical Aspects of Military Suicide

Visual Chart: Suicides Rates Among Active-Duty Personnel in the US Army, 1843-2017

Washington Post article: Can historical analysis help reduce military deaths by suicide?

Military Times article: Historic data on military suicide shows no clear link with combat operations

Congressman Perry’s website

Shauna's latest book: Warrior: How to Support Those Who Protect Us

Duane's latest book: Military in the Rear View Mirror: Mental Health and Wellness in Post-Military Life

